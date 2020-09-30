Zimbabwe To Charge All Tourists $60 COVID-19 Fee As Major Airports Reopen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)-Tourists who will be visiting Zimbabwe when the country re-opens airports for regional and international flights starting this Thursday will be charged at extra US$60 Covid-19 fee at ports of entry.

Already Zimbabwe is considered a more expensive destination compared to other countries in the region such as Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and South Africa because of extra charges imposed by tour operators and hotels.

The hospitality industry has defended the charges saying some of the charges are inspired by numerous licences and charges demanded by government on every arrival.

All charges are transferred to tourists in the form of Value Added Tax, airport handling fees, accommodation and activities fees.

As a result, some tourists visiting Zimbabwe in Victoria Falls would prefer staying in Zambia or Botswana and cross to Victoria Falls for day activities before going back to be accommodated in the neighbouring country.

Zimbabwean Cabinet on Tuesday resolved to charge an extra US$60 on every tourist at ports of entry.

“As a measure to guarantee safety of travelers, Cabinet further resolved in line with Statutory Instrument 216 (5) of 2020 Section 8 which requires travelers showing Covid-19 symptoms whether or not they have a Covid-19 free certificate to be tested, a nominal fee of US$60 be levied on travelers tested at ports of entry and that the proceeds be used to replenish laboratory commodities,” read a statement form Cabinet.

“Cabinet wishes to reassure the public that the resumption of international flights and imminent re-opening of Victoria Falls International Airport on 1 October 2020 is well on course and that the assessments of other major airports have been completed.”

Ethiopian Airlines will resume flights into Victoria Falls on October 6 while local Air Zimbabwe and Fastjet have already started domestic flights.

It further noted that while the country had managed to prevent catastrophic spread of Covid-19, citizens should not be complacent as the coronavirus is still there.

The country has 7,787 total cases and 227 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

