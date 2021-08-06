2020/2021 NPFL: Rangers FC Of Enugu Beat Plateau United 2-0

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rangers inter. FC of Enugu at the main bowl of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu, defeated visiting Plateau United of Jos 2-0 in the week 38 and last match of the 2020/202 season of the Nigeria professional Football league NPFL.

The Flying Antelopes scored at exactly 7 minutes into the first half via Jessey No 6, Traore Issif, who nodded a corner kick into the net of the opponent inside the 18 yard box .

After failing to convert several chances, the Enugu club side, through Ibrahim Olawoyin, Jessey No 17, kissed the net for Ranger’s at the 83rd minutes into the second half of the encounter.

The Salisu Ibrahim tutored boys who almost lost control of the game, later regained itself and tightened all wings.

Efforts by the visiting side to cancel any of the goals was unsuccessful, as Rangers players built a brick wall around its 18 yard box until the blast of the Centre Referee’s whistle at the end of the 90 minutes of the regulation time.

Speaking with Sports Writers at the end of the game, Rangers Team Manager, Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, thanked God for seeing the club through in the season without any sad tale.

He said it’s not easy being in the continent in the last five years, and finishing 7th, position on the log this season, attributing the development to the wonderful managerial competency of the Club’s General Manager, Prince Davidson Owumi.

According to him, “we are happy that God saw us through in the season, especially in this era of insecurity in Nigeria.

“We want to also sincerely thank our dear Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for all the support he has been giving to the club since assumption of office, as well as our esteemed fans.

“We want to be on the continent by next season by the Grace of God.

African Examiner Sports reports that Rangers ended 7th position in the season with 62 points after 38 matches.

Meanwhile, Akwa- Ibom club side, Akwa- United FC, has won the 2020/ 2021season of the Nigeria’s domestic league, and would be representing Nigeria along -side Enyimba FC of Aba, Kwara United FC of Ilorin and winner of the forthcoming AITEO cup finals scheduled to take place on Sunday in Benin City, the Edo state capital in the CAF Champions and Confederation tournaments.























