2023: Akpabio To Declare Presidential Bid On Wednesday – Aide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta affairs, will announce his intention to declare for presidency on Wednesday.

Anietie Ekong, media aide to Akpabio, confirmed this on Monday.

“Yes, it is true. He will declare on Wednesday,” Ekong said.

African Examiner writes that Akpabio will be contesting against the likes of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos; Rotimi Amaechi, transportation minister, and Yahaya Bello, Kogi governor; among others for the ticket.

The APC is planning to have its presidential primary election between May 30 and June 1.