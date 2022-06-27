2023: Don’t Fail The Nation, Buhari Tells Judiciary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has admonished the judiciary not to fail the nation as the country prepares for the 2023 general election.

Buhari spoke on Monday while swearing in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) following the resignation of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad on the ground of ill-health.

The President said, “I want to admonish the Justices of the Supreme Court to always remain faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and to remain steadfastly committed to the Oath of Allegiance which they all subscribed to, as contained in the 7th Schedule to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“Our Nation is approaching a critical general election in 2023, the Judiciary must not do anything to fail the ordinary people of Nigeria which may make them lose confidence in the Judiciary, he added.

The President noted that Justice Muhammad was scheduled to retire from the Supreme Court on the last day of 2023, stressing that ill-health has cut short his leadership of the Nigerian Judiciary.

Buhari noted that Nigeria’s judiciary under the leadership of Justice Muhammad judiciously exercised the Judicial powers of the Federation, saying that his era witnessed several landmark, jurisprudential and policy decisions by the Supreme Court, and by extension other Courts established by the Constitution.

“The instant resignation of Justice Tanko is however envisaged under Section 231(4) of the 1999 Constitution as amended which contain provisions relating to vacancy and the occupant of the Office of Chief Justice of Nigeria being unable to perform the functions of the Office for any reason.

“Under a constitutional democracy like ours, government powers and responsibilities are clearly allocated and shared among the three tiers; the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary. The three organs must work harmoniously and optimally in accordance with their respective Constitutional mandates.

Speaking with State House Correspondents after he was sworn in, Ariwoola said he would comply, preserve and abide and protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ariwoola said he would ensure that the issue of welfare of Justices of the Supreme Court would be given necessary attention