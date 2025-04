2023 Enugu LP Guber Candidate, Edeoga Dumps Returns To PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2023 gubernatorial Candidate of the opposition Labour Party, LP, in Enugu State, Chief Chijioke Edeoga, has dumped his party and returned to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Edeoga had met with the leadership of Enugu State PDP behind closed doors on January 31, fueling speculations about his possible return to his former party.

The former House of Representatives member, had about 12 midday on Monday, accompanied by his supporters, drove into the PDP State office located at No. 1 Charles Street, GRA, Enugu, in a convoy and was received by the state party leadership and stakeholders led by the Chairman, Dr. Martins Chukwunweike.

Addressing party faithful, Edeoga thanked Governor Mbah and his Eha-Amufu Ward III, Isi-Uzo LGA, and state party leaderships for making his return possible and smooth.

He said he has Rededicated himself to the PDP, adding that it was time for all to join hands with Governor Mbah in the great works he is doing in Enugu State.

“I want to say that I’m happy to be here. I want to start by thanking in a very special way, the governor of Enugu State. I appreciate that what has happened today cannot begin to be conceived without his political involvement.

“By this gesture, he has demonstrated a mental state that is worthy of appreciation and that is worthy of being supported or rewarded to the extent that is humanly possible.

“A thing like this has never happened in the annals of Enugu State politics. It might look small, but it will cause a paradigm shift in the way politics is played in Enugu State.

“It is no longer something where you warehouse bitterness. It is no longer the winner takes all. All those things that people have been trying to preach in Nigeria like accommodating everybody, are being demonstrated in Enugu State.

“So, I rededicate myself again to the PDP to make sure that the PDP remains a winning machine in Enugu State as it has always been. I am happy to be here. I appreciate all those who made it possible,” he stated.

Responding, the state chairman, Chukwunweike described Edeoga’s return as strategic for Enugu PDP, and also had the full blessing of Governor Peter Mbah, whom he said, desired a united Enugu PDP.

“Our number one term of reference upon our election as the state’s party leadership is to reunite the party. His Excellency said that we must work to bring everybody together. So, today is a major step in that direction.

“With this move and many others like it to come, 2027 general elections will be a walkover for the PDP in Enugu State. So, we warmly welcome our brother and his supporters back,” he said.

The local government Council Chairman of Isi-Uzo, where Edeoga’s is from, Barr. Obiora Obeagu, described his return as a very welcome development and a milestone for Isi-Uzo and Enugu PDP, an affirmation of Mbah’s leadership, and vindication of those of them who worked for the governor’s victory in the 2023 election.

“It is a welcome development. For me, I will say it is long expected, considering the conciliatory dispositions of our capable governor.

“From day one, the governor has shown that after politics, we have governance. Not minding that the major opposition came from Isi-Uzo, Governor Peter Mbah started a lot of projects there. When the Smart Schools were first being awarded, Isi-Uzo got the next to the highest. That will show you the type of a leader he is.

“Beyond the Smart Green Schools, we have Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres across all the wards. We have the almost completed 21.7km asphalt road going to our farm settlements as well as the ongoing 41km Owo-Ubahu-Amankanu-Neke-Ikem dual carriageway to help open up the economic corridors and solve the problem of insecurity.

“These things are practical and there is nobody that will see them and will not want to come back to the PDP and join the governor in the good works he is doing to transform Enugu State.

“So, what has happened today has vindicated some of us in Isi-Uzo that supported Mbah in 2023. We made our choices then and today Hon. Edeoga is also making that same choice. It is a welcome development.

“I believe we are all one now and we are all going to join Governor Mbah to work for the interest of Ndi Enugu,”