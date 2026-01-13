Regina Daniels Denies $40,000 Theft Allegation, Says Arrest Warrant Issued

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has denied allegations that she stole $40,000, amid her ongoing marital crisis with Senator Ned Nwoko.

Speaking during a live broadcast, Regina claimed that her estranged husband was behind the theft allegations. She alleged that an arrest warrant had been issued against her and some members of her family over the matter.

The actress strongly denied the accusation, describing it as false and unreasonable. She argued that the claim made no sense, insisting that Senator Nwoko does not keep cash in his house.

“It’s confirmed, it’s true, and I’ve verified that it’s Ned. There is a warrant on everyone, including myself,” she said.

Regina questioned how the alleged theft could have occurred, saying, “He is claiming that we stole $40,000 from his house, yet he doesn’t even keep money at home.”

The situation comes as tensions continue to rise between the actress and the senator over their troubled marriage.