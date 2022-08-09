2023: FG Bans Masquerades From Attending Political Campaigns

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Masquerades of any kind are no more allowed to participate in any electioneering campaign in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement in the new Electoral Law 2022 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

African Examiner writes that in past elections masquerades were usually seen during campaigns across the country.

However, with the new Electoral Law, the presence of masquerades is no longer permitted at any political rally.

According to section 92 (4) of the new Electoral Law, no candidate or aspirant should employ masquerades for any purpose during campaigns.

“Masquerades shall not be employed or used by any political party, aspirant or candidate during political campaigns or for any other political purpose,” it is clearly stated.