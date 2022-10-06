2023: Group Inaugurates Polling Units Vote Canvassers For Ugwuanyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Enugu North Senatorial district chapter of Coalition of political parties operating under the banner of Enugu Polling Booths Vanguard (EPBV), has Inaugurated twenty vote Canvassers made up of ten male and ten female for Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in all the polling units in the zone.

The group which has also put in place a 10 – man Executive Committee of the organization for the district, said they have thrown their full weight behind the governor’s Senatorial Ambition, come 2023.

They equally expressed their resolve to canvass support for a former Enugu State Chairman of the People’s Democratic party PDP, Engr. Vita Abba, who is contesting for the Nsukka/Igboeze South Federal Constituency.

The group, made up of Coalition of political parties such as the People’s Democratic party PDP, All progressive Congress APC Labour LP, All progressive Grand Alliance APGA amongst others, said its main objective and focus is to promote good governance in Enugu state.

“We don’t believe in promoting mediocrity rather, we are Apostles of good governance and sustainability of our hard earn Democratic government in Nigeria, Enugu state in particular.

“The Enugu State polling Booths Vanguard is disposed to the enthronement of experienced and tested leaders who have the capacity to deliver the goods, such as Governor Ugwuanyi, and Vita Abba, and not promoting mediocrity.

Speaking on behalf of his Exco, Thursday during their official inauguration and unveiling of it’s office Secretariat in Nsukka, the Enugu North Zonal Coordinator, of (EPBV) who is a former Chairman of Nsukka Council area, Chief Joseph Ugwuoke, (Ozo Otuji), assured that the group will live up to expectation.

“We are all living witnesses to what Ugwuanyi attracted to his Federal Constituency while serving at the lower Chamber of the Nigera’s National Assembly (NAS) House of Representatives, and now as a governor. He has proved himself to be a good manager .

“It is against the background of the governor’s antecedents that even our brothers in opposition parties agreed to join hands in forming a coalition to drum support for his Senatorial Ambition ahead of 2023.

“Without sounding immodest, governor Ugwuanyi, is a nice product, which every consumer in Enugu North Senatorial district would want to patronize because of his quality, and we are urging the Electorate in the zone to key into the product.

“As a body, we are highly impressed with the huge support the governor is receiving from the zone over his Senatorial Ambition. That indicates that he is man of the people.

“We are also drumming support for the former Enugu State PDP Chairman, Engr. Vita Abba, who is vying for the position of Nsukka/Igboeze South federal Constituency under the platform of the PDP, based on his vast experience as a Politician.

“Our support for Abba, is also hinged on his antecedents. While in office as Enugu State PDP Chairman and Ex- Pro Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers state, he proved himself as a seasoned Administrator, while occupying those offices.

“As voters and canvassers, we are going to ensure that we deliver governor Ugwuanyi and Engr. Abba in all the respective polling units in Enugu North Senatorial district during the 2023 elections.

According to the group, they will appoint 10 Agents/ canvassers in each poling unit in the Senatorial district during the elections.

Other members of the executive in the Senatorial districts are, Dr. Ezike, Deputy Coordinator, Chika Mama Secretary, Hillary Echegi, youth leader, John Ani Organising Secretary, Constance Aroh, will serve as the Woman Leader, while Vero Okolo is the Deputy Woman Leader.