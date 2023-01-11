2023: How Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Indirectly Working For Tinubu – Orji Kalu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu has claimed that the presidential candidates of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, and the Labour, LP, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, respectively, are indirectly “working” for the success of the All Progressives Congress, APC, flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, as the duo will divide southern votes.

Kalu disclosed this when he featured on the Channels Television’s Political Paradigm programme aired on Tuesday.

According to the former Abia State governor the voting base of the APC in the North-West and North-East geopolitical zones remains solid.

He also pointed out that he does not believe in pre-election polls, which have given Obi the lead earlier.

“I don’t believe in the poll; the poll is not realistic,” Kalu said.

“If the poll wants to be realistic, Kwankwaso and Peter Obi are working for us because nobody has touched our base; nobody has touched the strongest base of APC.

The North-West and the North-East are our bases.

“But come to the South-East, it is divided, come to the South-South, it is divided, it is finished with Obidients. Nobody has touched our base; our base is still intact; it is as good as anything,” he said.