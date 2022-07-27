2023: Igbo Group Advises Easterners To Shun Religious, Ethno Sentiments, And Key Into Tinubu’s Presidential Project

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Socio cultural Organization, Omaluegwuoku, Progressive Initiative (OPI) led by a Federal Commissioner, Ambassador Mrs. Ginika Tor, of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), has enjoined the Igbo race to shun religious and ethnic sentiments and embrace the 2023 All progressive Congress APC presidential Candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s project for their own interest.

The English literally meaning of ‘Omaluegwuoku’, is, he who can swim in flame.

Hon. Mrs.Tor, who is the President/Founder of the group stated this yesterday at a Town hall Meeting in Lagos, South- West Nigeria, where the organization had gone to canvass support for the APC presidential flag bearer, ahead of the 2023 general election.

African Examiner reports that the event was also the official unveiling of “IGBO KWENU 4 ASIWAJU”, a programme for the Tinubu presidential ambition and a brainchild of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative aimed at druming support for the Presidential ambition of the APC presidential hopeful.

In her remark at the ceremony, Hon. Mrs. Tor, who also briefed Newsmen explained that Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju was borne out of her passion to bring South Easterners on board the Asiwaju “Presidential project and galvanize their interest in massively voting for Asiwaju/Shetima tickect.

“And ensure that the Igbos do not make the past mistakes of not voting for Asiwaju, despite his laudable achievements which has positioned him as a true patriot and nationalist whose capacity and competence is not in doubt.

According to her, “how can you vote uncertainty against certainty” she asked? adding that Asiwaju laid the foundation for a modern Lagos State between 1999-2007 and leap frogged the internally Generated Revenue IGR from a paltry N600 million per month to over N10 Billion monthly.

“And it is upon that foundation that successive administrations of Lagos state have leveraged to continue to deliver dividends of democracy to Lagosians”

The federal Commissioner further enjoined the good people of the South East to critically consider the personal qualities and experience profiles of Asiwaju and his running mate Senator Shettima.

“These two distinguished Nigerians complement each other and both have demonstrated selfless leadership and are detribalized”.

She pleaded with Ndigbo living in Lagos to shun ethnic and religious sentiments and wholeheartedly support Asiwaju Tinubu because over the years he has been very good to them in Lagos.

“That alone is enough for you to give him your votes and by doing that; you have succeeded in voting competence, experience, credibility, accountability and selflessness.

She also noted that the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sonwuolu who is extremely passionate about Asiwaju’s emergence, deserves the full support of Igbos in Lagos State considering that he has maintained good friendship with the Igbos.

“Under his leadership, today we have Igbo man as SSA, Enugu woman Maurine Chika Ashara, as Vice Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, a woman from Orlu in Imo State Mrs. Edna Uche Ubochi is also the Vice Chairman of Ojo Local Government Area”.

“Three counselors, two female and one male from the South East Region and many other positions occupied by the Igbos in Lagos, including that of Hon. Jude Idimogu representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2 at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

She therefore, emphasized that Igbos will do themselves more harm than good should they fail to vote for Tinubu.

The Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative boss, also disclosed that they plan to tour the six geopolitical zones to continue with their town hall meeting and thereafter embark on state to state tour in Igbo dominated areas “to canvass and win over more Igbos for Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Some of the personalities that graced the town hall meeting included Eze Ndigbo of Oshodi Isolo-lga Eze; Dr. Reuben Ibeakanma (Eze Udemba of Ezinifite); High Chief Iwu Odinaka Onowu Ndigbo of Ejigbo; High Chief Solomon Chukwu (Coordinator Obasa Movement Ndigbo); Ezenne Kate Emeruwa (Ochiora Nwanyi) amongst others.

Also speaking, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Jude Emeka Idimogu, who doubles as the Coordinator, Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju, noted that Tinubu has a very large heart and has over the years led the charge to accommodate Igbos in Lagos State as well as gave many of them rare privilege to serve in the Government of Lagos State.

The lawmaker however, pointed the way forward for the Igbos, stressing the need, why they should leave no stone “unturned to ensure that Asiwaju is voted for massively, because he already sees Asiwaju as a winner hence, the Igbos need to play a significant role to be part of that victory.

In his speech, the Convener of Asiwaju Vendors, Alhaji Ahmed, said Asiwaju remains the best candidate, in terms of experience, adding that he is very cosmopolitan, a nationalist who believes in the entity called Nigeria.

Addressing the gathering, GOC Bada, the National Secretary of Tinubu Support Organization (TSO) had harped on the number of Igbos doing business comfortably in Lagos, stressing that “it was Asiwaju that afforded them such a huge platform and a conducive enabling environment for their businesses to thrive in Lagos.

Speaker after Speaker at the event, including opinion Leaders, emphasized that the Igbos need to understand that they have wasted their votes enough in previous elections for the opposition people’s Democratic party PDP yet when it was time to compensate them with a presidential candidate of Igbo extraction, the party ceded the position to the North, notwithstanding the fact that the people have remained loyal to the party since 1999.

“Therefore, 2023 is a time to get it right and the Igbos must take a bold step to align with Asiwaju on this journey, devoid of sentiments and emotions” a speaker said.

A friend of Igbos, Prince Oseni popularly popularly known as (Gburugburu), in his speech encouraged Igbos living in Lagos State to honour Mrs. Tor, who took the pains to initiate “this Igbo kwenu 4 Asiwaju support group and Hon. Jude Idimogu who worked tirelessly along with her to achieve the success of the South West town hall meeting by massively voting for Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as the President of Nigeria come 2023.

Amb. Mrs Tor, equally held a closed door meeting with some of the guests and dignitaries that attended the occasion.