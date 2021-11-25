2023: It Is Time For North Central To Produce Nigeria’s President, Saraki Tells Ortom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has stated that the North Central geo-political zone has worked hard for the unity of the country and it is time for the region to produce the next president.

Saraki disclosed this at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi while interfacing with the State Working Committee of the PDP and select stakeholders across the state as he started consultations for his presidential ambition in the 2023 polls.

The former lawmaker also heaped praises at Governor Samuel Ortom for his efforts in making sure PDP remains strong in the region and the entire country.

He said, “We are here to thank the Governor for the leadership he has provided for the PDP in the North Central region and entire Northern Nigeria which has metamorphosed into a vibrant leadership at the national level of the party.

“The North Central has worked so hard for the preservation of the country. Now is the time for the region to produce the leadership of the nation.”

Saraki also gave assurances that he will continue to work with other stakeholders to preserve the zone and the country at large.

Governor Ortom while welcoming Saraki and his entourage, applauded the PDP in the state for making the party strong, stressing that the gale of defections across the state shows that the party is fully on the ground and ready to rescue Nigeria from misrule.