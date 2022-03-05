2023: It’s Enugu East turn To Produce Governor – APC Chieftain

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the controversy over which zone should produce next governor of Enugu state 2023 rages, a veteran politician and Stalwart of the All progressive’s Congress (APC) in the State, Chief Anike Nwoga, has insisted that it’s the turn of Enugu East Senatorial district to govern the state.

He said Enugu East Senatorial zone should be given the opportunity in the spirit of justice, equity and fair play, and based on the existing rotational arrangement in the state.

Chief Nwoga, however, warned political parties against producing flag bearers from outside Enugu East Senatorial District in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

According to the Elder Statesman, any political party or candidate that is indisposed to the existing zoning arrangement for the governorship seat in the State would be swimming against the tide.

African Examiner reports that the incumbent governor of the state, Chief Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi, is from Enugu North Senatorial zone of the state.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday in Enugu, on the zoning controversy, Nwoga stated that as an elder statesman, it would be disruptive for some persons who felt they were rich and highly connected to contemplate jettisoning the zoning system which has over the years promoted peace in the state.

He said: “It’s is not in doubt where the Enugu governorship for 2023 has been zoned to”, adding that any politician in the state who wants to be sincere and tell himself the truth knows where it has been zoned to.

“I belong to the APC and we have zoned the position to Enugu East Senatorial District consisting of the six local government areas of Enugu South, Enugu North, Enugu East, Nkanu West, Nkanu East and Isi-Uzo.

“So, our governorship candidate will emerge from this place, and we think it will be the same for other political parties”, So, what am saying is that all governorship candidate must come from Enugu East Senatorial district in 2023.

“There has been controversy over zoning arrangement in the state and I want to inform you that APC has zoned the governorship slot to Enugu East and it means that our candidate must come from Enugu senatorial East because it’s their turn to direct the affairs of the state come 2023.

“I also want to believe that other parties might have done the same. We believe in the zoning arrangement that first produced former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani from Enugu East, then Sulivan Chime from Enugu West and the current Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi from Enugu North so we must go back to Enugu East and we are not joking about it because it must happen

Nwoga, declared that no politician or any leader from another zone will take away the mandate from Enugu East saying “nobody will take away this mandate from the people of Enugu East, no matter how rich or influential the person is because it’s our turn to become the next governor in Enugu state.

“Any politician from Enugu West or Enugu North with the aim of contesting for governorship election in 2023 is free to do so but we must get it right as we speak with one voice that the governorship seat must go to Enugu Senatorial district.

Commenting on the statement by some politicians that the governorship position can go to any zone, Nwoga stated “that’s their personal opinion and not the opinion of the people of Enugu state, because based on our zoning arrangement, our next governor must come from Enugu East” he insisted.