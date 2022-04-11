2023: Joe Igbokwe Speaks On Osinbajo’s Declaration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe, has stated that former Lagos governor and APC presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, has political structures and the capacity to win the 2023 presidential election.

Igbokwe, who is an aide to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that every eligible Nigerian including Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has the right to seek for an elective position in the country.

Speaking on Monday, Igbokwe, who is a staunch supporter of Tinubu, said: “The APC chieftain said, “If you want to win an election in Nigeria, you have to have structures, deep structures across the country that you have built for over 20 years. That is what you need to win the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Tinubu has a structure, just like (MKO) Abiola did in 1993; Abiola had a history before 1993.

Asiwaju (Tinubu) also has a history but let’s wait and see.

“The structures on ground will be the determining factor. We want Asiwaju.”