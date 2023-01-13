2023: Me ,Yusuf Datti Most Qualified Candidates, Says Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25th, 2023 Nigeria’s presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi has said that him and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti-Ahmed are the most qualified in all ramifications amongst all the Candidates aspiring to take over from president Muhammadu Buhari.

Obi who specifically mentioned age and academic qualifications said that what makes them the best are because they are younger than others, with deserving energy to do the job.

He added that they are the most prudent that will not steal Nigeria money and poised to reinvent Nigeria through wealth creation which he said they have made their marks before venturing into partisan politics.

Obi reiterated his plan to return the country from consuming nation to a producing country if elected, adding that the Nigeria will start booming once more once they assume power and the youths will stop rushing to other countries.

Speaking Thursday evening during a presidential rally of the Labour Party in Enugu, held at the Micheal Okpara Square, Obi said: “We’re tired of fake promises, we want to make real promise.

“We cannot continue with millions of people leaving with poverty. We cannot continue with a country of 200 million people and 133 people are leaving in poverty.

According to him, “We have more people leaving in poverty than Indian and China combined, India and China are 2.8 billion and we are only 200 million, so we have more poor people than two of them combined.

“We can’t continue with millions of people not doing anything with the level of stealing. Today we are not secured but we have said we will secure and unite Nigeria. When we become elected, we will no longer have police harass anybody, we will recruit more security agents and give them insurance so that they can do their work.

“It’s your turn to have job, we want those who have left the country to come back. Me and Datti are wealth creators and no other group is as educated as we are, all we want is an opportunity to build Nigeria. It’s your turn to take back your country, I am contesting because I’m the best candidate, we want opportunity to change Nigeria, a new Nigeria is possible.

Speaking also at the event, Coordinator of Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Forum and Ex- President General of apex Igbo Socio cultural Organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo said that the four regions in Nigeria have endorsed Peter Obi to become the next president of Nigeria.

Nwodo stated that the endorsement was not only because Obi is an Igboman but also a handiwork of God. He said that this dispensation is a youth opportunity, warning that their time was being taken away by the old oligarchy and urged them to reclaim their country.

Former Governor of old Anambra state Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife in his remark, said that there will be no interim government and expressed appreciation to former President, Olusegun Obasanjo for endorsing Peter Obi as well as Pa Ayo Adebanjo of Afenifere and Chief Edwin Clark of Pan Niger Delta Forum and Bitrus Pogu of Middle Belt Forum.

The event was attended by LP members from parts of South East Nigeria, including the Governorship Candidate of the party in Enugu State, Barr. Chijioke Edoga.