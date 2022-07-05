2023: Nigerians Call Out Femi Otedola For “Endorsing” Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has come under heavy criticism on social media after a picture of him with the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress ( APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emerged on social media.

African Examiner writes that Bola Tinubu is presently in Paris for some important political engagement according to his media aides.

In the picture that emerged online, Femi Otedola was seen standing side by side with the former Lagos State governor and captioning the picture, the billionaire businessman wrote: “I am always excited visiting my Great Friend Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu @officialABAT May God grant him his heart’s desire in becoming the President of this great Nation.”

The statement of Otedola has continued to attract debate on social media as some netizens lampooned the business mogul concerning his choice of candidate in the forthcoming election. African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@CAN__Divine writes: ‘’ Lmao the rich people in Nigeria don’t give a shit about the average Nigerians. Tinubu being president doesn’t affect him because he has money and Tinubu will probably support his businesses. Think about yourself, the average Nigerian, before you follow Femi Otedola’s path.”

@EkitiKetekan1 writes: “Femi Otedola, Mr Eazi, Cuppy, Temi, and all Otedola go collect from Peter Obi’s bandit today. Supporting a candidate or a party is a personal choice, but to Obi’s bandits, you must follow their choice… These tyrants were calling Buhari names back then.”

@TheRealEsosa writes: “Femi Otedola & other political elites are only fighting for their stomachs and personal gain, not for good governance. Youth go get your PVC.”

@d0ndutch writes: ‘’Abi Femi Otedola Dey hungry again and in don collect money… Na Cuppy I pity pass sha.”

@JaynaijaBlog writes: “Everybody plus Femi Otedola have the right to support any candidate for President It doesn’t mean Tinubu will win, but we all have the right to choose..”

@Nkemchor_ writes: “The elite do not want a working society because they are a direct beneficiary of the rot in the system. More Elites like Femi Otedola will still support Tinubu but then the masses who feel the suffering and the pain are more. This fight for Good Governance is for our survival.”

@mavisikpeme writes: “Femi otedola supporting Tinubu is not supposed to be shocking !! Why are you all crying? Brace yourselves for more shocks as the elites unravel their candidates one by one . It’s personal interest over Nigeria.”

@Benking452 writes: “So out of all the people y’all expect NOT to support Tinubu is Femi Otedola who has been continuously silent and torpid about all the bad things happening in this country. Lol Femi Otedola is one of many elites that have the least interest in Nigeria. Why the rage.”

@ManLikeIcey writes: Femi Otedola has a constitutional right to support Tinubu or anyone else for president; he shouldn’t be dragged for doing so, however, it doesn’t negate the fact that Tinubu isn’t the right man for the job.”

@mrlurvy writes: I am disappointed in Femi Otedola sha, because of money he endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a poor man and I lost my respect for him. “

@SirDavidBent writes: “I’m pretty sure some people are already planning to bully DJ Cuppy based on Femi Otedola’s support for Tinubu. But don’t forget that the same Cuppy protested in the rain during End SARS. Her father’s political interests may not be the same as hers.”

@Sophiaservice53 writes: “No Femi Otedola @realFemiOtedola during #owomassacre no Femi Otedola during #EndSars #lekkimassaccre no Femi Otedola during #ASUU strike, then all of a sudden Femi Otedola is praying Tinubu becomes the next president while his children goes abroad?? Las las na one vote Femi get.”

@engr_akoh writes: “Femi otedola is praying that BAT becomes the president of Nigeria. Pls tell him I said his prayer will not cross his ceiling. #sabinus #AshewoSpace cuppy shola #ASUU last last.”

@Niyi_Olaolu writes: “So you think billionaire who make billions out of the system that is not working would support a candidate that want to make the system work?? Lol More reasons we shouldn’t be surprised when the likes of Femi Otedola declares their support for BAT.”

@biodun_alao writes: “Wait, you’re expecting Femi Otedola to endorse who? Just wait for Aliko Dangote to make his own declaration. They were both part of the APC presidential campaign council for the 2019 elections.”

@mavisikpeme writes: “I understand the misguided pressure to align with Tinubu at the expense of a better Nigeria so your businesses can continue to thrive and survive in Lagos that he owns. This is the fate of the likes of Femi otedola, pastor Poju, Adefarasin to even as little as billboards etc.”

@Dopicah writes: “Femi Otedola’s endorsement clearly shows how the elites are in a constant game of chess with over 200M lives. They don’t live in Nigeria. Their children live and study abroad. They don’t care about you. Their gains is what they are after.”

@ekene_igboerika writes: “For Femi Otedola, friendship is more important than the future of Nigeria, the future of our youths, the healthcare of our citizens, the education of our children. He values his friendship with BAT more than the lives of Nigerians being wasted on daily basis. We are observing!!!”