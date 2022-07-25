2023: Peter Obi Should Be In Jail – Asari Dokubo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, says the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, should be in jail.

Dokubo stated this in his video on his Twitter account on Sunday saying that Obi should be in jail for investing the funds of the Anambra State government while he was a governor.

According to him, the former Anambra State governor, allegedly invested the state funds in a family business.

“In a normal country, Peter Obi is supposed to be in jail for investing state money in a family business” stated Asari Dokubo.