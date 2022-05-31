2023: Peter Obi Speaks On Date Of Releasing Manifesto

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, stated that he would release his governance manifesto “in the days ahead”.

Obi disclosed this on his Twitter handle after his emergence as Labour Party (LP’s) presidential candidate.

He wrote: “As I earnestly thank Nigerians for their faith in me, in the days ahead I will publish our governance manifesto, which will spell out our top governance priorities. I assure you that no region; state, local government or communities will be left behind.

“I also assure you all that the struggle continues and that victory is certainly in sight towards the guarantee of a meaningful future for our youths and making this country a respected and viable member of a 21st century world, that places high value on production overconsumption.

“God bless you all and God bless Nigeria.”