2023 Polls Rigged – Cardinal Onaiyekan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan on Thursday stated that the just concluded 2023 presidential election was rigged.

Onaiyekan disclosed this while speaking on Channels Television’s programme on Thursday, as he reacted to the 2023 presidential poll saying that the election was rigged and that those involved in manipulating the outcome of the elections know themselves.

The 80-year-old clergy who lamented over the inability of the election tribunal to decide on the petitions filed by opposition parties before the May 29 handover stated that only God knows those that rigged the election.

He said, “I am 80, so I am not going anywhere. I am still dreaming that before I go to paradise, I should see a better Nigeria, and I believe it is possible.

“Those who rigged the election know they did it. Those who refused to allow the people’s will to prevail, they know. And the wonderful thing is that God himself knows them.

“Even the court may not know, but God knows them. And they know themselves.

“The more we mention God is the more we should be on guard not to be using the name of God in vain.

“There are countries that did not want to mention God, but they are running their affairs well.

“But if we decide to keep mentioning God, then we must run our affairs according to the will of God”.