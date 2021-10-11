2023: Umahi, Ayade Will Be Disappointed – Primate Ayodele

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, stated that Governor Dave Umahi and his Cross River State counterpart, Ben Ayade, will be disappointed ahead of the 2023 general election.

Primate Ayodele , in a statement issued by his media aide, Oluwatoyin Osho, stated that Umahi’s mission to become the president or vice president will not come through.

According to the clergyman, Umahi’s political ambition would be jeopardized as towards the end of his tenure as governor, most of his trusted aides will disappoint him.

Ayodele advised Umahi to return to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, if he wants to stay relevant in politics as he could go into “oblivion politically,” if he fails to return to PDP.

He said: ‘’The mission of Ebonyi Governor, Dave Umahi to become the president or vice president will not see the light of the day, he will be jeopardized politically and his party will not win his state in 2023.

‘’Towards the end of the expiration of his tenure, most of his trusted aides and political allies will disappoint him. If he wants to stay relevant, he should return to his former party or go into oblivion in the state. APC cannot win Ebonyi in 2023.’’

The clerygyman also cautioned Ayade that he will face disappointment and will be left to regret decamping to the All Progressives Congress, APC, because his efforts will not be appreciated

‘’The Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade will be disappointed. Especially in 2023, his followers will kick against his instructions. His mission for 2023 pushed him to decamping to the ruling party will not be achieved,’’ he added.























