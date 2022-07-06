2023: Why I Visited Gov Wike – Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has stated that his visitation to Rivers State earlier last month was not because he wanted to gang-up with Governor Nyesom Wike.

It could be recalled that Peter Obi was one of the popular politicians that visited the Rivers State governor after the PDP conference which Nyesom Wike lost to Atiku Abubakar.

The visit sparked speculations that Peter Obi was in Port Harcourt to form an alliance with Wike or to convince him to get into the Labour Party.

Speaking on this, Obi, while featuring on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Wednesday, disclosed that he met Wike to discuss issues concerning Port Harcourt Port and Wike is also his close friend.

“I met Governor Wike because he is the Governor of a state that is creative enough to have a future,” Obi said.

“The Port in Port Harcourt can help decongest the Port in Lagos and help to what I want to do with the Port. We must generate the appropriate revenue that we’re doing today.

“I didn’t go to see Wike to be another gang up or anything. Notwithstanding anything, I and Wike have been very close and very cordial. Everything I have invited him.

“Don’t forget that earlier this year I went to commission things for him. We’re friends. He’s one of all those who even supported me when I was Governor. He gave me…the Ministry of Education, when he was there had issues with teachers and he came and supported me with the UBEC money and everything.

“So, I’m going to visit every Governor to speak to them to understand that we should build a better Nigeria.”