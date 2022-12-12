2023: You ‘re A Liar, Tinubu Tells Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has called his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a “liar”.

Tinubu stated this through his campaign director, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

The former Lagos State governor, accused Atiku of selling false narratives and lies to Nigerians as 2023 is his last chance of contesting for the presidency.

He also advised Nigerians to be careful of Atiku’s promises which he claimed were lies.

He stated that Atiku’s remark in his campaign in Abuja that Nigeria was not secured for trading and farming was not true.

“Aware that this is his last shot at the elusive presidency, Atiku, while on the hustings, has been spewing a series of lies, making empty promises and presenting a false narrative about our present reality and the legacy of the 16-year ignoble era of the PDP administration, of which he was a principal actor.

“We believe in his private moment that Atiku will concede that his view about insecurity is exaggerated,” the statement reads.