2027: Atiku Refutes Claim Of Stepping Down For Anyone Candidates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has denied reports that he intends to step down for another presidential aspirant in the forthcoming 2027 elections.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku termed the claim a misrepresentation of his recent interview with the BBC Hausa Service.

According to Ibe, a careful review of both the video and transcripts of the interview proved that Atiku never said or suggested that he wants to step down for anyone.

The statement reads: “After a thorough review of both the video and transcripts of the interview – in the original Hausa and the English translation – it is evident that at no point did the former Vice President expressly state, suggest, or even imply that he intends to step down for anyone.

“What Atiku Abubakar clearly and unambiguously said was that young people, as well as other prospective presidential aspirants, are free to enter the contest. He further stressed that if a young candidate were to emerge through a competitive primary, he would readily support such a candidate without any hesitation.

“While interpretative journalism is a legitimate aspect of reporting, stretching interpretation to the point of mischief is unacceptable and must not be encouraged.

“For the record, therefore, the insinuations attributed to Waziri Adamawa from his BBC Hausa interview are inaccurate and do not reflect what he actually said.”