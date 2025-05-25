2027: I’ll Still Contest On Labour Party’s Platform, Says Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has stated that he will contest the 2027 presidential election on the party’s platform.

Obi stated this as he addressed some of his supporters in a viral video circulating on social media on Saturday.

Asked which party he wants to contest the 2027 elections, Obi said, “I will still continue to run in the Labour Party. I’m a member of the Labour Party.”

The former Anambra State governor also slammed the federal government for the crisis in political parties.

Obi said: “What is happening in the Labour Party and the PDP is caused by the government, quote me anywhere.

“We had a problem in our party before, in the past. Yar’Adua was the President. I went to him then; he called the INEC chairman (Prof. Maurice Iwu) and told him I don’t want any problem in any party. We were forced to fix it.

“But today, in all the parties, there are problems; these are deliberate problems caused by the system. These are some of the things I want to clean up if I have the opportunity.

“Parties will function very well because you can’t have a system working without a strong opposition.”

Obi enjoined Nigerians to take responsibility for making sure that their votes count, because even if agents are been paid by political parties to look after their interests, the ultimate decision concerning if the people’s votes count rests with voters.