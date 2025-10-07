2027: Only Jonathan’s Enemies Want Him To Run – Oshiomhole

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo state, has tasked ex-president Goodluck Jonathan against coming back to the presidential race in 2027, adding that a comeback could rubbish his legacy.

Oshiomhole stated this when he appeared on Channel Television, as he stated that only those who do not mean well for Jonathan would want him to come back to the political space.

The senator representing Edo North stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will easily defeat Jonathan if he joins the contest.

“How can Jonathan be a threat? We defeated him before when PDP was truly PDP,” Oshiomhole said.

“If a man had PDP at its best, at its peak, and he was defeated, I think only his enemy will push him to go into the election.”

The former APC national chairman tasked Jonathan to preserve his image as a respected statesman adding that his decision to accept defeat in 2015 earned him global admiration.

“If I were able to advise him, I would say, sir, maintain this status. You governed for eight years, you don’t have to govern for nine,” he said.

According to Oshiomhole, Jonathan had “managed to demonstrate that out of power, you can be relevant and at peace”.

He also applauded Jonathan’s famous concession speech, saying that it was one of the most honourable acts by a Nigerian leader.

“Looking at how he ascended to that office. If I were him, I would spend the end of my life trying to find relevance, which he has already found, and speaking because that conceding defeat — that memorable quote about the blood of a Nigerian not being worth my ambition — he should just allow those legacies to be,” Oshiomhole said.

He also pointed out that the political base of Jonathan in the south-south region has weakened since Jonathan left office.

“We will defeat him if he comes out very flatly because now the south-south is no longer PDP. So where is he going to start from?” he asked.