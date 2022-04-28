W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING) : AGF Malami Joins Kebbi Gov Race

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, April 28th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami has joined the Kebbi Governorship race.

He declared for the seat on Thursday on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said he declared after finally accepting the calls of the people to become Governor.



Details Shortly…

