2027: Why APC Is Not Scared Of Opposition Coalition — Orji Kalu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday, revealed that the All Progressives Congress remains unperturbed by the newly formed opposition coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, the Abia North lawmaker and Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South-East Development Commission stated that the APC is fixated on governance and national development, not political distractions.

“We are not losing sleep. APC has no reason to be afraid. We are the ruling party and passionate about Nigeria’s progress. Many of us are investing in industries to create jobs beyond politics,” he said.

Kalu debunked claims that the endorsements for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election were because of the response to rising opposition influence.

“These endorsements are not about fear. They’re a result of the President’s bold decisions and transformative governance,” Kalu noted.



Speaking on the criticism from opposition parties, the former Abia State governor stated that dissent is a normal part of democracy, but he cautioned that it should not be mistaken for a sign of weakness in the APC.



“The opposition has every right to challenge us. That’s their job. But ours is to deliver results, and we are doing just that. In time, Nigerians will come to appreciate the tough choices this administration has made,” he added.