2027: Why Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku Should Step Aside – Kenneth Okonkwo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actor and a former spokesman of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has tasked President Bola Tinubu, ex-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi to desist the idea of contesting the 2027 elections.

Okonkwo stated this when he appeared on Arise Television on Wednesday sying that Tinubu, Obi, and Atiku are not fit to contest in the 2027 election because they have failed Nigerians.

He said: “I completely agree with you that we need new faces, 100%, and that was why I have said that Atiku, Peter Obi, and Tinubu should step aside.

“The reason is that the ruling party has failed, and the opposition has failed. Are you aware that in the House of Representatives, you have more opposition members than the ruling class?

“I’m saying you don’t just finish an election, and the first thing you start talking about is the next election. You consolidate and form alliances amongst yourselves to work together as the opposition.

“If all the opposition members in the House of Representatives had come together, they would have produced the speaker and the vice.”