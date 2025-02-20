Mbappe Hat-Trick As Real Madrid Knock Man City Out Of Champions League

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kylian Mbappe struck a brilliant hat-trick for Champions League holders Real Madrid in a 3-1 win over Manchester City on Wednesday, helping Los Blancos reach the last 16 with a 6-3 aggregate victory.

Pep Guardiola’s side suffered a painful early exit without laying a glove on the completely dominant 15-time record winners until Nico Gonzalez tapped home in stoppage time.

French superstar Mbappe broke the deadlock with a lob in the fourth minute and netted a fine second after combining with his attacking partners as the English side were sliced open.

The striker, in sensational form after a slow start to life at Madrid, completed his treble in the second half with a low strike from the edge of the box to reach seven goals in the competition this season in 10 appearances.

City, who won the competition in 2023, were a far cry from their best as has been the case for much of their campaign.

Guardiola was dealt bad news before the game with Haaland, who netted twice in the first leg, named on the bench after suffering a knock at the weekend against Newcastle.

By contrast, Real Madrid welcomed Antonio Rudiger back from injury and he slotted seamlessly into defence, with Aurelien Tchouameni restored to his preferred midfield slot.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side performed almost flawlessly in the first half and took the lead in the opening stages.

Mbappe shrugged off Ruben Dias and lofted the ball over City goalkeeper Ederson after young centre-back Raul Asencio played him in with a long pass.

John Stones limped off for the visitors a few minutes later in another blow for the Premier League champions.

Fede Valverde had a shot deflected narrowly wide and Ederson saved from Mbappe after Tchouameni sent him dashing in on goal with another ball over the top.

Guardiola had claimed City only had “one percent chance” of beating Madrid and his team played like they believed him.

Madrid’s only blot on their copybook was a booking for Bellingham for fouling England team-mate Phil Foden, leaving him suspended for the last 16 first leg.

Bellingham, who caused a stir afer being sent off for dissent last weekend in La Liga, was assured in midfield but the night belonged to Mbappe.

The 26-year-old completed his hat-trick with a superb individual goal just after the hour mark, opening up some space on the edge of the box and firing beyond Ederson as City’s defence stood off.

Mbappe departed to a standing ovation and Madrid continued to create chances in his absence but could not take them, as the home fans marvelled at the ease of their team’s victory, against an opponent with whom they have shared many close battles in the past decade.

The visitors pulled a goal back in stoppage time when Omar Marmoush crashed a free-kick against the crossbar and Gonzalez rolled home the rebound, but it offered scant consolation.

City have now lost 13 games in their last 26 across all competitions, and face Premier League leaders Liverpool next on Sunday, with a battle to finish in the top four on their hands.

Madrid, by contrast, are still in the running for three major competitions and with Mbappe in such sensational form, believe they can win all of them.

Next up in the last 16 is a clash with either city rivals Atletico or German champions Bayer Leverkusen.