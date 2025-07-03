2Face Apologises For Saying Men Are Not Sexually Built For One Woman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Legendary Nigerian singer, 2baba, has apologised for saying that men aren’t built to be sexually committed to one woman.

It is worth recalling that 2Face in an interview with Nedu Wazobia, made the statement.

The statement generated reactions on social media as netizens lampooned the “African Queen crooner”.

Reacting, the 49-year-old singer, in a video uploaded on his Instagram page on Wednesday morning, tendered an apology.

He said: “I know I have fucked up with what I have said. I really, really fucked up the way I said it. I’m going to pay a heavy price. I’m going to face the consequences.

“I said it because I want people to understand me, but maybe I didn’t say it appropriately. I own up to my mistake. But one thing I know for sure is I’m sorry to my wife Natasha. Calling me a legend is an honor, but my talk is quite unlegendly.

“The amount of response that I get has made me see how much people love and respect me. For me to now use stupid statements to cancel everything, that’s not who I am. I’m sorry.”