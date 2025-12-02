2face, Wife Natasha Clash on Instagram Live Amid UK Arrest Allegations

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face, and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, were involved in a heated exchange during an Instagram Live session hosted by broadcaster Daddy Freeze on Monday.

The session, which initially featured 2face’s former management team, took an unexpected turn when the singer joined the livestream. Shortly after he appeared on screen, 2face could be heard asking Natasha, “What is your problem?” as tension quickly escalated.

In the brief but chaotic moment, Natasha attempted to take the phone while the couple argued loudly before the livestream abruptly ended.

The incident unfolded hours after a video circulated on social media allegedly showing 2face being arrested in the United Kingdom. The footage, shared by blogger Tosin Silverdam on TikTok, appeared to show police officers speaking with the veteran singer outside a retail store before escorting him away with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Neither 2face nor his representatives have released an official statement addressing either the viral video or the public argument.