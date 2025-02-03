W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

67th Grammys: Tems Wins Best African Music Performance Award

Posted by Entertainment News, Latest Headlines Monday, February 3rd, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer, Tems, has won the 67th Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance.

The awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Tems clinched the award with her love song “Love Me Jeje”, defeating “Tomorrow” by Yemi Alade, MMS ” by Asake featuring Wizkid, Sensational by Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay, and Higher by Burna Boy.

Receiving the award, Tems said: “Dear God, thank you so much for putting me on this stage and bringing me to this team.”

 She also dedicated the award to her mother.

Tems, 29, now has more Grammy awards than any other Nigerian artiste.

The award marks her second Grammy win.

In 2023, she won the Best Melodic Rap Performance for the song ‘Wait For U’ with American hip-hop stars Future and Drake. (NAN)

 

