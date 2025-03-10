Abacha’s Family Reacts To IBB’s Claim On June 12

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The family of Late Gen. Sani Abacha has stated that former military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) was in charge of the annulment of the June 12 presidential election and their late father has nothing to do with it.

The family in a statement issued Sunday by Mohammed Abacha made this declaration as they reacted to the claims made by IBB in his book, ‘A Journey in Service:, where he claimed that Abacha was the one who cancelled the election.

According to the Abacha family, for years, many persons have tried to rewrite the past that is critical in the country’s democratic evolution, however, the facts remain unchanged.

Mohammed Abacha tasked Nigerians to be careful of revisionist narratives that intend to change public perception for their personal or political reasons.

He further disclosed that the memory of their late father, Abacha, must not be rubbished by baseless accusations.

He said: “It is important to state unequivocally that General Sani Abacha was neither the Head of State nor the Commander-in-Chief at the time the June 12 election was annulled.

“The decision to annul the election was made under the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida, who, as the then Head of State, held absolute executive powers and was solely responsible for the actions of his government.

“Any attempt to shift this blame onto General Sani Abacha, who was a very senior military officer within the regime, is a deliberate distortion of historical facts.”

“We regret that ‘A Journey in Service’ missed the opportunity and failed to make history as a truthful and objective account of past events. As one public commentator aptly put it, honesty, sincerity and integrity are virtues not commonly associated with the author.”