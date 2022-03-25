Abducted Pantami’s Son Found At Bauchi Checkpoint

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The abducted son of the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Professor Ali Isa Pantami, has been reportedly seen at a checkpoint in Bauchi.

According to Daily Trust, the Minister’s son, Alamin Isa Pantami, was discovered on Friday at a checkpoint in Dambam, a Local Government Area in Bauchi State, a few hours after he was reported to be abducted.

It was, however, not stated if any ransom was paid to get him released.

Alamin was reported to be living with his grandmother.

One of Alamin’s guardians who spoke about his release said, “We just left the house; he is back home now. He was found in Dambam, where his abductors dropped him. They dropped him at a checkpoint and from there, he was brought home.”