Abduction Of Travelers: Enugu CP Orders Deployment Of Security In Affected Area

…As Operatives Nab 9 Kidnap Suspects, Rescue Victims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the recent attack and abduction of some travelers along the Ugwuogo /Nike Opi Nsukka road, the Enugu state Commissioner of police, CP Ammed Ammani, has ordered adequate deployment of security in the area

He assured that onslaught on criminal elements shall be sustained in the state.

The CP, hinted that Police Operatives have arrested the nine kidnapping suspects and rescued three victims

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, which was made available to African Examiner Wednesday night in Enugu.

It read thus: “following the receipt of the report of alleged attack and abduction of some travelers at Agu-Ekwegbe community axis of Ugwuogo-Nike/Opi/Nsukka highway, in the evening hours of 23/10/2022, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the maximum deployment of operational and intelligence resources of the Command to ensure adequate security on the said road, rescue unascertained number of persons allegedly abducted and arrest the hoodlums.

” Consequently, the Commissioner has reassured users of the said road and the citizenry of the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensure that their security and safety are maximally maintained, while categorically stating that onslaught on unrepentant criminal elements in the State shall be sustained.

“Meanwhile, Police Operatives of the Command serving at Independence Layout Police Division, on 20/10/2022 at about 2.30pm, arrested three kidnapping suspects.

“Namely: Chidi Jobbison (male) aged 24, Emmanuel Ogbu (m) aged 25 and Ogochukwu Nweke (f) aged 17, at Nkwo in Ugwuaji community of Enugu South LGA, and rescued their male kidnapped victim.

“Their arrest is due to the Operatives swift response to credible information alleging the trio and other members of their gang that escaped, wearing masks and operating in a mini bus, abducted the said victim from his house to a bush in the mentioned location and obtained a ransom of six hundred and fifty thousand naira (N650,00.00), through a POS Operator.

“However, the Operatives clamped down on them, arrested the suspects and recovered the yellow-coloured Suzuki mini bus with reg. no. UKP 270 YP and two (2) masks.

“Similarly, Police Operatives serving at Udenu Police Division of the Command, on 16/10/2022 at about 1.25pm, promptly responded to a distress call and arrested six (6) kidnapping suspects and rescued two (2) of their victims, at Igbokwube Village, Amalla in Udenu LGA.

“The suspects include: Okechi Chijioke (male) aged 29 and Ugwu Christiana (f) aged 24 (principal suspects), Ndidi Ekwueme (female) aged 27 (jujuist), Chinwe Okoro (female) aged 35 (ransom receiver), Nwabueze Friday (male) aged 26 (tricyclist) and Titus Ekeh (male) aged 70 (provider of accommodation used for keeping the kidnapped victims).

“Ongoing investigation reveals that the male principal suspect lured the victims through Facebook, with the promise of selling cheap clothes and bags to them.

“But instead, took them to the said location working with his cohorts, and obtained a combined ransom of about five hundred thousand naira (N500,000.00) without releasing them, before they were apprehended and the victims rescued. One (1) Dane gun, one (1) mock gun, one (1) tricycle, one (1) gas burner, one (1) 8-inches Winco foam, four (4) bags containing clothing materials and other incriminating items were recovered from them.

***

“The suspects will be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded.