Abia 2027: PDP Will Give Otti Governorship Ticket If He Defects — Wabara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has said the party would present Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, as its governorship candidate in 2027 if he defects to the PDP.

Wabara stated this on Sunday in Umuahia while speaking with journalists shortly after the launch of the Abia 25-Year Development Plan by the state government. He described Otti as a major political asset whose performance in office has attracted interest across party lines.

According to him, the PDP would not hesitate to grant Otti its ticket should he decide to join the party ahead of his second-term bid, noting that his record in governance would count in his favour in 2027.

Wabara said the growing attention Otti has received from different political parties is a reflection of his achievements in office. He added that efforts by the PDP National Working Committee to reposition and rebrand the party had strengthened its credibility ahead of the next general elections.

He noted that the South-East remains a traditional stronghold of the PDP and said Otti’s possible defection would enhance the party’s chances and reinforce the region’s relevance in national politics.

The PDP BoT chairman also commended Otti for unveiling the Abia 25-Year Development Plan, describing it as a roadmap for the long-term development of the state. He praised the governor’s achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, industry and security, as well as the introduction of electric buses for urban mass transit.

Wabara said good governance should be acknowledged regardless of party affiliation, adding that Abians were beginning to see visible changes in the state. He recalled his earlier praise of the reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road in Aba, stating that developments had since justified his position.

He urged the governor to consider joining the PDP, citing what he described as leadership challenges within the Labour Party and the need for a stronger national platform ahead of 2027.

Abia State was governed by the PDP from 1999 to 2015 before the All Progressives Congress took over. In 2023, Otti of the Labour Party won the governorship election, ending years of PDP and APC dominance in the state.

Since assuming office in May 2023, Otti has focused on infrastructure renewal, public sector reforms and fiscal discipline. The PDP has continued efforts to reposition itself ahead of the 2027 general elections, particularly in the South-East, amid growing speculation over possible political realignments in Abia State.