ACJL: CLEEN Foundation Partners Norwegian Foreign Affairs To Help Enugu Law Enforcement, Judicial Stakeholders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — A non governmental organization, CLEEN Foundation, in partnership with the Norwegian Ministry of foreign Affairs via its Nigerian Embassy has built the capacity of law enforcement agents and judicial Stakeholders on the effective implementation of Administration of Criminal Justice Law ACJL in Enugu state.

Speaking at a two day capacity strengthening programme in Enugu on Monday, Acting Executive Director of the outfit, Mr. Peter Maduoma said “this workshop is designed to Deepen the technical understanding, bridge knowledge gaps, strengthen collaboration, and equip stakeholders with practical tools to operationalize the application of the ACJL across the key institutions responsible for criminal justice delivery.”

“It’s important to also say that this workshop is part of the activities under the project we titled: ‘Strengthening Right-Based Approach to ACJA frameworks and Advancing women, peace, and security in Nigeria’.

Maduoma, who spoke through the organization’s finance Assistant, Mrs Christy Lawrence, further explained that the programme funded by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is taking place in twelve states of Nigeria.

He however, enumerated some of the specific objectives of the programme to include, enhancing technical capacity of participants to interpret and operationalize key provisions of the Enugu state ACJL and any recent amendments.

The Acting Executive Director, expressed appreciation to the Norwegian Embassy in Nigeria, stressing that “we like to thank His Excellency Ambassador Svein Baera and his team at the Embassy for the confidence reposed on CLEEN foundation in bringing about this partnership on strengthening the Administration of Criminal justice system in Nigeria.

“Precisely, on the Thursday 26th, August 2025, the project Launch took place in Abuja and state level implementation in twelve states of Enugu, Imo, Lagos, Ekiti, Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, Kaduna Jigawa, Adamawa, Cross – River, and Akwa Ibom is currently ongoing”.

Other objectives of the workshop he hinted, is to build inter-agency frameworks for consistent and rights -complaint application of the law.

“Develop actionable strategies to address systemic challenges such as trial delays, custodial congestion, and rights violations.

“CLEEN will leverage on its experience in insecurity and judicial sector reforms over the years to deliver on this project”

“We are also confident that working with all the stakeholders in the Administration of Criminal justice system in Nigeria to assess our journey so far in its ten years of implementation, gaps be identified and ways to close the gap will also be clearly articulated as a viable tool for advocacy for further reforms and strengthening”

The Enugu state Chief Judge, Justice Raymond Ozoemena, represented by a state High Court Judge, Justice Okey Anike, in his brief speech harped on the importance of ACJL, in the criminal justice delivery.

He assured that the state is deeply committed to its full implementation, stressing that as representatives of God in the temple of justice, judges would always apply the ACJL provisions in handling matters before them, especially as it relates to those standing trial.

All the top security operatives in attendance, which includes, the police, Nigeria Correctional Service, NSCDC, ICPC, amongst others, who spoke at the event expressed their readiness to do the needful in ensuring effective implementation of the ACJL in the state.

Our Correspondent reports that the programme was graced by legal officers of the state Ministry of Justice, legal departments of the various security agencies, Civil society groups, and the media