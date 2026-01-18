AFCON 2025: Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to finish third

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeated Egypt 4–2 on penalties on Saturday to win the third-place match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Casablanca.

The game ended 0–0 after 90 minutes and was decided by a penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was the hero for Nigeria, saving two penalties from Mohamed Salah and Oumar Marmoush.

Interim coach Finidi George made several changes to the starting lineup, with Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman starting on the bench. Nigeria created better chances in the first half, but a goal by Akor Adams was cancelled after a VAR review.

Lookman came on in the second half and also had a goal ruled out for offside. With neither side able to score, the match went to penalties.

Nigeria converted four of their kicks, while Egypt scored only two. Lookman scored the final penalty to seal the win and secure the bronze medal.

Nigeria reached the playoff after losing their semi-final to Morocco, while Egypt lost 1–0 to Senegal.

The win gave Nigeria their ninth third-place finish in AFCON history and continued their strong record in bronze medal matches.