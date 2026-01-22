AFCON Third-Place Match ‘A Formality’ Against Nigeria – Egypt Coach

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Egypt coach Hossam Hassan has described his team’s third-place playoff match against Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as a formality.

Hassan said he was pleased with Egypt’s performance, even though they failed to win the bronze medal.

Nigeria rested key players such as Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen and Frank Onyeka, but the Super Eagles still delivered a solid display in the third-place match.

The game ended 0–0 after regular time, before Nigeria won 4–2 on penalties.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was named Man of the Match after saving two penalties from Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

Speaking after the match, Hassan said Egypt missed their target but gained valuable lessons.

“Facing Nigeria was a formality, but we wanted third place,” Hassan told Fil Goal. “We lost on penalties, but I am satisfied with the performance.”

He added that Egypt must now focus on preparing well for the upcoming World Cup qualification matches.

Nigeria’s win means the Super Eagles have now claimed third place at AFCON eight times, the highest by any country in the tournament’s history.