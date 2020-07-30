Afenifere Leader, Pa Ayo Fasanmi, Dies

By Nwa Diokpa

A frontline elder statesman and leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere, Senator Ayo Fasanmi is dead. He was 94 years old.

African Examiner gathered that Pa Fasanmi died on Wednesday night after a brief illness in Osogbo.

His death was also confirmed in a statement signed by one of his children, Folabi Fasanmi, in Osogbo on Thursday.

Fasanmi said the Nonagenarian died peacefully on Wednesday night in Osogbo.

“With great gratitude to the Almighty God for a life well spent, we wish to announce the demise of our father, Senator AYO FASANMI at the ripe age of 94 years.

“The Second Republic Senator, who until his death was a leader of the Yoruba Socio Cultural Group, Egbe Afenifere (ILOSIWAJU YORUBA) and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), passed on peacefully in Osogbo on Wednesday night.

“The burial arrangement will be announced by his immediate family in conjunction with his political associates and the South West Governors.

“He was born 27th September, 1925”, the statement reads.

Pa Fasanmi served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Old Western Nigeria Housing Corporation.

He was also the National President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria in 1977, elected into the Senate in 1979, and became a member of the House of Representatives in 1983.

Pa Fasanmi also served with the National Constitutional Conference Commission in 1994, as a member.

Meanwhile, the Osun government has condoled with late Pa Fasanmi’s family.

Mrs Funke Egbemode, the State’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation in a statement in Osogbo, described the deceased as an epitome of humility, selflessness and integrity.

Egbemode said that Pa Fasanmi was an icon who left indelible footprints in the sands of time.

“Baba Fasanmi was a leader, who demonstrated his love for our great country in many laudable ways.

“He made enviable and remarkable contributions to his profession, to the socio-political development of Yorubaland, and to the nation at large.

“But more heart-warming was how he showed optimal concern for the welfare of the poor and underprivileged, and how he held leaders accountable on their promises of good governance.

“We also recognise how much Osogbo, and Osun State as a whole meant to Pa. Fasanmi, who was transferred to Osogbo as a Pharmacist in 1951, and he chose to live here till he took his last breath.

“The State Government of Osun appreciates all he accomplished in his lifetime, especially as a pivotal force in the socio-cultural and political bolstering of the Yoruba.” Egbemode said.