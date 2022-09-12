African American Music Icon Recounts Journey In New Book

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The legendary African American music industry giant and author, Teddy Astin has revealed the twists and turns of his monumental journey from being a 6-year-old paperboy to the warehouse of Warner Brothers Records.

In his new memoir entitled, “A Golden Past -And- A Platinum Future”, Astin symbolically describes the journey from his milestone music industry achievements including WBR’s Promotion Person of the Year, 5-Times & MVP.

The book also highlighted how he eventually became a supervisor of the mailroom in Atlanta and then later was hired in the company’s boardroom in Burbank, California as an award-winning record promotion executive.

With an impressive work ethic and a creative approach to the music industry, according to the book, he enhanced the record sales of some of the world’s most popular artists across multiple genres.

The author equally shares the stardust of his exciting two-decade music industry ride with readers and includes an impressive collection of archival photos with artists with whom he created close bonds and special relationships. A highlight is his account of taking a young, unknown artist known as Prince on his first promotional tour, and the rest is history.

Astin fully documents his subsequent entertainment ventures over the years, including operating one of Atlanta’s top live music clubs in Underground Atlanta, “Teddy’s Live”. Pioneering new revenue sources for urban radio through Non-Traditional Revenue (N.T.R.) and his current work as at TLA Real Estate Consulting, focusing on preserving homeownership and generational wealth in communities.

He also reveals how he helped the careers of Prince, Quincy Jones and many others. In fact, he has worked with the likes of Morris Day & The Time, Vanity 6, Sheila E, Zapp featuring Roger to Madonna, Miles Davis, Tevin Campbell, James Ingram, Patti Austin, Bob Marley, Sly Stone, Larry Graham, Donna Summer, Sylvester, Chaka Khan, Ashford & Simpson, George Clinton, The Funkadelics, Bootsy’s Rubber Band, Rod Stewart, Ice-T, Biz Markie, Big Daddy Kane, Michael McDonald, Al B. Sure!, Karyn White, George Benson. Others include, Earl Klugh, Bob James, Foreplay (featuring Bob James, Lee Ritenour, Nathan East & Harvey Mason), Al Jarreau, David Sanborn, The Isley Brothers, Joe Sample, Rose Royce, Frankie Beverly, Jennifer Holiday, Keith Washington, Atlantic Starr, Jasmine Guy, The Force M. D. S, Club Nouveau, Tom Tom Club, and many others.

He has received over 50 Gold & Platinum albums in recognition of his contributions to their career success. (Gold [sales over 500,000], Platinum [sales over 1,000,000], Multi-Platinum [1,000,000+] Records & Diamond Sales 10,000,000+).

Additionally, each artist has received nominations and awards from the NAACP Image Awards, BET, MTV, Soul Train Awards, American Music Awards, Tony Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Grammys Awards. Some have even been inducted into the esteemed Rhythm and Blues and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Recently, Teddy was inducted into The National Black Radio Hall of Fame (NBRHOF) for the incredible promotions he’s done with radio stations all over the USA, along with countless other awards and accolades to mention here. However, they are all listed in the book.

Notably, Astin recently received The Presidential Volunteer Service Award, From President Joe Biden. Teddy has long been a champion of his Atlanta hometown and worked consistently to create a mutually productive bridge between the city and the music industry. He was also commissioned by Mayor Maynard Jackson to play a key role in creating initiatives resulting in Atlanta becoming the Entertainment Mecca for Film & Music industry as it is today, particularly as a precursor for Tyler Perry’s studios and a prime location for other prominent filmmakers, Record Companies, Producers & Recording Artist.

He also includes his encounters with or personal takes on other key figures from the city’s past, present, and future, including former President Jimmy Carter, who officially designated June as Black Music Month at a White House event Teddy attended; media mogul Ted Turner; baseball icon Hank Aaron; and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams. He also cites Clifford (T.I.) Harris), Mike (Killer Mike) Render, and Rick Ross, who are among the new breed of hip-hop artists who are making a difference as leaders and entrepreneurs in the Atlanta community.

Whether you want to know how records become hits or get behind-the-scenes stories about your favorite hit makers or learn about the little-known industry and Atlanta’s Music & Film history, Teddy Astin’s book is an entertaining, informative, and inspiring read.

The author says that his book is the beginning of something really big. “It’s the kind of book that documentaries and movies are made of”, he stressed.

Get the book now on Amazon or via his official website at ToughAct.net