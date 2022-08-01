African American Woman CEO Bags Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Thinkzilla Consulting, one of America’s fastest-growing diversity, equity, and inclusion consulting firms, Dr. Velma Trayham made history recently when she was awarded the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award by President Joe Biden.

The African American CEO, a native of Houston, Texas became one of the few Black female entrepreneurs to have been bestowed with the prestigious award. The annual awards honor a select few who “exhibit outstanding character, work ethic and dedication to their communities”.

Dr. Trayham, an award-winning entrepreneur, author, speaker, and economic empowerment specialist who believes in the power of inclusive, equitable businesses to create community and spark change, was honoured for her remarkable leadership and service.

She is also the founder of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a leading nonprofit organization that addresses the barriers to economic mobility for women who have been systemically and historically underserved and excluded by providing entrepreneurial training and mentorship programming to help women minority women rise above poverty through empowered entrepreneurship.

Notably, the academy successfully mentored more than 5,000 minority women business owners in its first three years.

The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award was presented during the Gathering of Queens Economic Empowerment event, hosted by the Millionaire Mastermind Academy in Houston to share new strategies and dynamic leadership principles for success. Recipients of the award must have completed a minimum of 4,000 hours of volunteer service.

According to presenter Dr. Verna Caddie, Dr. Trayhma received The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for all of the hard work she does to help so many people change their lives, by ending poverty through entrepreneurship.

She was honored with the award based on her career of supporting more than 8,000 women to excel in diverse small businesses while launching a $500,000 scholarship fund to move women out of poverty through entrepreneurial training and mentorships”, Caddle added.

Moreover, through her leadership, Thinkzilla has helped more than 200 prominent public and private organizations expand DEI initiatives, enjoy exponential growth and reach new audiences.

In her remarks, Dr. Trayham, who is recognized as one of the nation’s top business experts and motivational speakers said: “I am passionate about breaking generational curses and equipping others to rise above poverty. I am also incredibly fortunate to love the work I do, the people I work with, and the communities we serve”.