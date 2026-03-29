African Democratic Congress (ADC) Criticises Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Birthday Message

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a message marking his birthday, pointing to what it described as worsening hardship in the country.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, shared the message on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

He said the administration’s “Renewed Hope” agenda has instead brought hardship and discouragement to many Nigerians.

According to Abdullahi, citizens are facing rising economic and security challenges, including a sharp increase in fuel prices, which he said has made daily living more difficult.

He also criticised the handling of insecurity, noting that violence has continued to spread across parts of the country, leading to loss of lives and displacement of communities.

In the message, Abdullahi said birthdays are a time for reflection and urged the president to take governance more seriously.

“Happy Birthday, Mr President. As you mark another year, Nigerians reflect on a presidency whose impact is now impossible to ignore,” the statement read.

He added that the rising cost of living and ongoing insecurity have affected millions of Nigerians, while also raising concerns about the state of the country’s democracy.

The ADC spokesperson concluded by wishing the president good health while urging him to show greater responsibility in leadership.

The statement reflects growing criticism from opposition parties over the current economic and security situation in Nigeria.