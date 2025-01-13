African Energy Summit In Tanzania To Accelerate Electricity Access-AfDB

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) is set to host the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in collaboration with the World Bank Group, the African Union (AU), and the Tanzanian government.

The bank said in a statement posted on its website that the summit, scheduled for Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, will bring together key stakeholders to address Africa’s critical electricity access challenges.

It said that the event would convene African heads of state, government officials, private sector leaders, development partners, civil society organisations and academics to advance the continent’s electrification agenda.

AfDB noted that central to the discussions would be the ambitious ‘Mission 300 plan’, a joint initiative by the bank and the World Bank launched in April 2024.

According to the bank, the initiative aims to connect 300 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa to electricity by 2030.

It added that, with nearly 600 million Africans lacking access, representing 83 per cent of the global energy deficit, the summit underscores the urgency of accelerating electrification efforts.

“Launched in April 2024 by the AfDB and the World Bank, the Mission 300 initiative seeks to combine increased infrastructure investments with comprehensive policy reforms across the energy supply chain.

“With nearly 600 million Africans lacking access to electricity, representing 83 per cent of the global energy deficit, the summit highlights the urgent need for action.

“The summit will serve as a crucial platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas, share best practices and mobilise resources to accelerate electricity access in Africa.

“Successful implementation of the Mission 300 plan is critical for economic growth, poverty reduction, and improved quality of life for millions of Africans,” it explained. (NAN)