Emergency Rule Ends In Rivers, Fubara To Resume As Governor Thursday ‎

‎(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –) President Bola Tinubu has lifted the State of Emergency in Rivers State, and directed that Gov. Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the State House of Assembly to resume duties on Thursday.

‎

‎In a statement released Wednesday in Abuja, the President said the decision followed the restoration of peace and order in the state.

‎

‎“It therefore gives me great pleasure to declare that the emergency in Rivers shall end with effect from midnight today.”

‎

‎”The Governor, His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara, the deputy governor, Her Excellency Ngozi Nma Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and the speaker, Martins Amaewhule, will resume work in their offices from Sept. 18.”