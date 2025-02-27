Again, FRSC Confirms 6 Persons Killed In Accident On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Less than a month after scores of travellers lost their lives in a petrol tanker explosion at the Fly-over Bridge and Ugwu-Onyeama axis of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, another accident occurred in the same area on Thursday killing 6 persons.

The state Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC Enugu Mr Franklin Agbakoba, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Enugu.

Recall that a total of 23 persons lost their lives in the fuel tanker explosion accident. Our Correspondent reports that the said unfortunate incident occurred at about 8a.m. Thursday.

The Sector commander disclosed that the rescue team of the corps rushed to the scene and rescued three victims alive to the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH), Parklane, Enugu.

According to him, it was an Enugu-bound truck, conveying vegetables and fruits as well as suspected to be carrying a few traders, on high speed lost control and tumbled.

He said: “The unfortunate accident involved nine persons (eight male adults and one female adult).

“Five male adults and one female adult were confirmed dead in the unfortunate accident.

“While FRSC Rescue Team took three injured male adults to ESUTH Hospital, Parklane, Enugu

“The Muslim faithful within the truck carried dead bodies of five Muslims involved in the crash for burial; while relatives of a lady that died also carried her corpse,” he said.

He added that it was a lone accident, as it involved the truck only, saying “The accident must have been caused by speed violation and brake system failure.

“It is unfortunate and we pray that God console the families and friends that lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident.”