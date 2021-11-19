Again Gunmen Kill Seven In Benue Community

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Atleast seven persons have been confirmed killed ,while several others were injured by gunmen in an attack at Tor-Togan town on Thursday night.

The chairman of Katsina Ala local government area Hon.Alfled Atera confirmed the incident.

Tor Tongo is a farming community on Katsina Ala -Takum federal highway in Benue north east senatorial zone .

Atera stated that those killed were mostly members of Community Volunteer Guards (CVG).

He said five other persons sustained serious injuries among them, a priest, who was hit while the gunmen shot sporadically into the air before they escaped.

The gunmen, he alleged, were L gang members of a militia leader called Azonto.

Azonto,was arrested last month in Taraba state and has since been in custody.























