Again Gunmen Kill Seven In Benue Community

Again Gunmen Kill Seven In Benue CommunityFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, November 19th, 2021
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Atleast seven persons have been confirmed killed ,while several others were injured by gunmen in an attack at Tor-Togan town on Thursday night.
The chairman of Katsina Ala local government area Hon.Alfled Atera confirmed the incident.
Tor Tongo is a farming community on Katsina Ala -Takum federal highway in Benue north east senatorial zone .
Atera stated that those killed were mostly members of Community Volunteer Guards (CVG).
He said five other persons sustained serious injuries among them, a priest, who was hit while the gunmen shot sporadically into the air before they escaped.
The gunmen, he alleged, were L gang members of a militia leader called Azonto.
Azonto,was arrested last month in Taraba state and has since been in custody.
