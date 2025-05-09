AGF Denies Reports Of Extradition Process Against Simon Ekpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has refuted claims that the Federal Government has started extradition proceedings against Simon Ekpa, a factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Communication and Publicity, Kamarudeen Ogundele, on Friday, the AGF stated that the reports misrepresented comments he made during a stakeholders’ engagement held on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement read: “The attention of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has been drawn to media reports where he was erroneously reported to have said that the federal government had commenced an extradition process against Simon Ekpa.

“The report is untrue and a complete departure from what the AGF said at the Stakeholders/Citizen Engagement Forum held on Thursday in Abuja.

“Ekpa, a leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is currently standing trial in Finland for charges filed against him by the Finnish government.”

According to the statement, Fagbemi had only said that the Nigerian government was meeting with Finnish authorities to make sure that Ekpa, who is presently facing trial in Finland, is held accountable for his actions.

“To set the record straight, what the AGF said during the question and answer session was that the Nigerian government had been engaging with Finnish authorities to ensure that Simon Ekpa is held accountable for his actions.

“He explained that since the crimes committed by Simon Ekpa were cross-border in nature, the Nigerian government eagerly awaits the outcome of the proposed trial in Finland to have an informed decision on the next step to take,” the statement added.

Fagbemi tasked the media to exercise restraint in reporting on the matter and to desist from reporting speculative stories.