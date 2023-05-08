Aircraft Carrying 143 Passengers Crash-Lands In Abuja Following Tyre Burst

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Flight belonging to Max Air carrying 143 passengers from Yola, Adamawa State has crash-landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

An infant was also on board the aircraft.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the management of Max Air says the accident occurred after the aircraft experienced two tyre bursts on landing in Abuja.

“On May 7th, 2023, a Max Air flight with 143 passengers and 01 infant on board,

departing from Yola at around 14:05 and was scheduled to arrive in Abuja at 15:00. However, the aircraft experienced two tire bursts on landing in Abuja, and the emergency response team quickly responded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport,” it said.

“We are pleased to report that all passengers and crew on board the aircraft are safe and sound. The airline has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the passengers are comfortable and are being taken care of during this time,” the statement added.

“They have been conveyed to the arrival terminal with their luggage and belongings.

“The aircraft tires are being replaced and the aircraft will taxi to the ramp for further investigations before being released for future flights.”