Gunmen kidnap Niger Commissioner for Information

Monday, August 9th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Mr Mohammed Idris, Niger State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, was on Sunday kidnapped by gunmen at Baban Tunga village of Tafa Local Government Area of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, disclosed this  in a telephone interview on Monday.

Matane said that the gunmen who came on about 15 motorcycles with sophisticated weapons kidnapped the commissioner at about 11 p.m. during a downpour in the area.



He said that the kidnappers had yet to make contact.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident  and promised to provide more details later.

