Akeredolu’s Mother Dies At 90

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mrs Grace Akeredolu, the mother of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, is dead.

The death was confirmed in a statement by Mr Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, on Thursday in Akure.

“She died peacefully in her sleep early this morning. Mama was 90 years.

“She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.

“Further announcements will be made by the family in due course,” the statement read.

NAN